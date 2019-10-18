Linebacker Nigel Bradham also won’t play after injuring his ankle against the Vikings. Wide receiver DeSean Jackson remains out with an abdominal injury, though he’s making progress. Jackson hasn’t played since Week 2.
Defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (concussion, neck) and running back Darren Sproles (quadriceps) also won’t play. Cornerback Ronald Darby (hamstring) is questionable.
The Eagles (3-3) and Cowboys (3-3) are tied for the NFC East lead.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.