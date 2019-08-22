Denver Broncos quarterback Drew Lock (3) looks to pass against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of an NFL preseason football game, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver. (David Zalubowski/Associated Press)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Drew Lock says he’s not sure when his sprained right thumb will allow him to throw a football again and Broncos coach Vic Fangio wouldn’t rule out placing the rookie QB on injured reserve to start the season.

Lock was injured in Denver’s preseason loss to the 49ers on Monday night when he was chased from the pocket and tripped up.

Although X-rays were negative, Lock was diagnosed with a serious sprain that will force him to miss the rest of the preseason and might even sideline him into the regular season.

Fangio called it “a pretty serious injury for a quarterback,” adding the team’s not sure of a timetable for his return. Fangio said IR was a possibility “if we don’t think he could play for a while.”

Lock said he’s never had a sprain this bad and declined to venture a guess as to how long he’ll be out.

QB Kevin Hogan will start Saturday night against the Rams and rookie Brett Rypien will finish up.

