Rookie Hubbard and veteran Freeman are expected to carry the load at running back if McCaffrey (strained hamstring) is out against the Cowboys. Rashaan Melvin and A.J. Bouye will see additional reps filling in for rookie cornerback Horn, who’s almost certainly headed to injured reserve. Look for Sam Franklin to fill in at safety if Burris is sidelined. The Panthers could make a move at safety given they’re a little thin after placing Myles Hartsfield on injured reserve last week. And if John Miller’s shoulder becomes a lingering issue, Trent Scott or Brady Christensen could fill in at guard. Miller banged up his shoulder against the Texans but stayed in the game.