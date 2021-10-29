The Packers’ defense held the Cardinals to 21 points, over 11 points below their average heading into the game, despite playing without defensive coordinator Joe Barry due to a positive COVID-19 test. … After combining for just nine carries Sunday against Washington, A.J. Dillon and Aaron Jones teamed up to rush for 137 yards on 31 carries Thursday. … P Corey Bojorquez averaged 46.7 yards per attempt. One of his puts was mishandled by Rondale Moore, and Ty Summers recovered the fumble at Arizona’s 3-yard line to set up a field goal. … The red-zone defense that struggled so much early in the season came through for a second straight game with Douglas making his game-clinching interception.