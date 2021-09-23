STATS AND STUFF: Burrow struggled in his lone start against the Steelers last season, completing 21 of 40 for 213 yards and a touchdown while getting sacked four times. The top overall pick in the 2020 draft will try to bounce back after throwing interceptions on three consecutive snaps in a loss last week to Chicago. ... Cincinnati RB Joe Mixon is averaging a healthy 5.2 yards per carry in six career games against Pittsburgh. ... The Bengals are 9-7 when Mixon has at least 20 carries. ... Cincinnati P Kevin Huber will play in his 193rd game, moving past former QB Ken Anderson into third-place on the team’s games played list. ... Roethlisberger needs two TD passes to become the eighth player in NFL history to reach 400 in his career. ... The Steelers are trying to avoid dropping their first two home games of the season for just the third time since 2000 (2013, 2018). ... Harris is averaging just 3.2 yards per carry through two games. The former Alabama star only averaged below 3.2 yards per carry once in four years with the Crimson Tide. ... The Steelers have five sacks through two games but struggled to generate pressure after Watt exited in the second quarter last week. Las Vegas QB Derek Carr threw for 263 yards and two touchdowns in the second half with Watt watching from the sideline in sweatpants. ... Pittsburgh’s defensive depth will be tested. With Alualu and Stephon Tuitt (knee) out, Chris Wormley, Isaiah Buggs and rookie Isaiahh Lowdermilk figure to get more snaps against an offensive line that could heavily on RB Mixon.