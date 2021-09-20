Clock management was a problem in the final minute. Dallas had plenty of time to get closer than the 56-yarder Greg Zuerlein made for the win. The Cowboys ran just one play in the final 33 seconds, choosing not to snap with about 10 seconds left and using their last timeout with 4 seconds to go. McCarthy said part of the problem was the scoreboard clock he was using went blank after that only play, a 3-yard run by Pollard.