“I’m looking for that next stage,” he said. “I want to win a championship, and I would definitely love to do it here in my home city. So for me, like, it don’t really come down to the stats and the statistics no more because I’ve accomplished a lot of great things in my career, but I haven’t held up that trophy. These last few years, I’m gonna give them my all to be a guy that’s not a self guy, to be about my team and really put it on the line.”