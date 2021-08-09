NOTES: T Ronnie Stanley (ankle) was on the field at practice Monday. “It’s good that he’s out here. I think we were hoping for right around now,” Harbaugh said. “He’s certainly very much on schedule.” ... Harbaugh is fine with the reduction in the number of preseason games from four to three this year, as the NFL prepares for a 17-game regular season. “I think three’s the right number of games,” Harbaugh said. “The fourth game really wasn’t a relevant game that way. You were just trying to get through that game and get to the regular season. So three will be good.”