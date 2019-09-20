PHILADELPHIA — Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson won’t play Sunday against the Lions and wideout Alshon Jeffery and tight end Dallas Goedert are questionable.

Jeffery and Goedert haven’t practiced this week because of calf injuries. Jackson has an abdomen injury. Running back Corey Clement is also out with a shoulder injury while linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill is doubtful with a knee sprain.

Jeffery and Jackson played a few snaps in a 24-20 loss at Sunday before getting hurt. Goedert was injured in warmups and Clement went down in the second half.

Grugier-Hill hasn’t played since he was injured in August. The Eagles also lost defensive tackle Tim Jernigan to a broken foot in the game against Atlanta.

Rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and third-year pro Mack Hollins will replace Jackson and Jeffery along with Nelson Agholor. Alex Ellis would take Goedert’s spot as the second tight end behind Zach Ertz.

