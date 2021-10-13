“Man, it’s special. He’s just scratching the surface on how good he can be,” Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell said. “I think he’s still 24 years old. I mean, this is crazy — what he’s capable of doing. I know he’s notorious for what he can do with his legs, and I feel like he got a lot of disrespect on his arm talent, and I think a lot of people are eating their words right now.”