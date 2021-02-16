MacCracken is entering his 20th NFL season, last serving in the league from 2010-17 as the director of football administration for the Chiefs. He served most recently as the director of player personnel for the XFL’s New York Guardians (2019-20). He also worked as the salary cap manager for the Cleveland Browns (1999-2009).
Hughes most recently served as the director of player personnel with South Carolina (2020). He also previously helped recruiting efforts at Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina State, UCF and Alabama.
