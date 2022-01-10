“Nobody in their right mind would have thought that was going to happen,” veteran receiver Marvin Jones said. “I mean, sheesh, it was hard. … It was good for me and a lot of leaders on this team to really just keep the young guys, like ‘Hey, this is not the NFL. Don’t think this is like the NFL. This is what you do. Follow me in this and don’t do this and do this and follow here and stuff like that.’