Jags claim Patterson from Lions, their 6th kicker in 5 weeks

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars have another new kicker, their sixth in the last five weeks.

The Jaguars were awarded Riley Patterson off waivers from Detroit on Wednesday. They also cut James McCourt and Jake Verity, who spent the last week vying for a kicking job that’s been open for more than a month. McCourt made all 15 of his field-goal attempts during open portions of practice this week, joint practices in Atlanta last week and the preseason finale against the Falcons on Saturday.