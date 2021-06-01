Sorensen most recently served as the secondary coach/nickel specialist with the Seahawks after initially joining the team as a special teams assistant in 2013. He transitioned to secondary coach in 2017.
Sorensen, 42, was an NFL safety for 10 years, including four seasons in Jacksonville (2003-06). He also served as the Jaguars’ special teams captain.
Sorensen is the sixth assistant Jaguars coach Urban Meyer hired who recently worked in Seattle. Schneider, offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer, offensive assistant Will Harriger and receivers coach Sanjay Lal all spent time working under Seahawks coach Pete Carroll.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL