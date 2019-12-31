Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts, and Khan made it clear that expectations are high for 2020. Khan fired top executive Tom Coughlin two weeks ago, clearly identifying the old-school coach’s overbearing ways as the main problem. Coughlin’s position will not be filled.

Marrone and Caldwell will report directly to Khan.

“I want to see what we produce under a new organizational structure in 2020,” Khan said. “Goals have been established. Accountability will be paramount.”

Khan expressed his disappointment with the team’s 6-10 season in which Jacksonville was 4-4 and in the hunt in the AFC South before losing five straight.

Marrone is 23-28 in three seasons, including 11-21 following a trip to the 2017 AFC title game.

