NOTES: The Jaguars signed WR Jeff Cotton, who spent last season on the Los Angeles Chargers practice squad. Cotton provides some much-needed help at a position that’s missing Jamal Agnew, Josh Hammond, Tim Jones and Josh Imatorbhebhe. … Meyer said TE Tim Tebow has shown “good hands,” but added that the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner needs to work on catching balls away from his body. “He is fighting through that a little bit, but he has the skillset to catch the ball.” … DE Taven Bryan, who opened camp on the non-football injury list, had an off-the-field accident that Meyer said was “no one’s fault.” Meyer expects Bryan back soon.