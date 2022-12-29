Jags look to snap 9-game skid against Texans on Sunday

STATS AND STUFF: The Jaguars can’t clinch a playoff spot this week, but can win the AFC South for the first time since 2017 by beating Tennessee at home in the regular-season finale. ... Jacksonville has only three guys on its roster who have beaten Houston while playing for the Jags: LT Cam Robinson, LG Tyler Shatley and DE Dawuane Smoot. Robinson and Smoot won’t play after being placed on injured reserve earlier this week. ... LT Walker Little, a second-year pro who was born and raised in Houston and won a state title in 2014 with Episcopal High School, will make his second straight start in place of Robinson. ... Lawrence needs 19 completions to break the team’s single-season mark of 368 set by Blake Bortles in 2016. ... RB Travis Etienne is the first 1,000-yard running back in Pederson’s head coaching career. ... The Jaguars are one of two NFL teams with three players with 60 or more receptions. Kirk (76 for 988), WR Zay Jones (75-778) and TE Evan Engram (68-723) can become the second trio in NFL history to have three newcomers top 800 yards receiving and first since Miami in 1993. ... LB Foye Oluokun leads the NFL with 162 tackles. ... Houston is looking for its first home win of the season in its home finale. ... The win over Tennessee last week snapped a nine-game skid. … QB Davis Mills had 178 yards passing with a touchdown and an interception last week. He needs 382 yards passing to reach 3,000 this season. ... RB Royce Freeman is averaging 47 yards rushing a game since taking over for leading rusher Dameon Pierce, who is out for the season. ... DB Jalen Pitre had nine tackles and his fourth interception of the season last week. He leads all rookies and all defensive backs with 126 tackles this season. ... DB Jonathan Owens had the first sack of his career last week. ... LB Christian Kirksey has had at least five tackles in all 15 games this season and has a tackle for loss in four straight games. ... DL Jerry Hughes forced his second fumble of the season last week. ... DL Ogbo Okoronkwo set a career high with three tackles for loss and two sacks last week. He has had a sack in three of his past four games.