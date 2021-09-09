STATS AND STUFF: Both teams have new coaches with Urban Meyer taking over in Jacksonville and Culley in charge in Houston. ... Chark led the Jaguars with 706 yards receiving last year for his second straight 700-yard receiving season. He had a season-high 146 yards receiving with a TD in the last game against Houston. ... WR Marvin Jones makes his Jacksonville debut after he had a career-high 76 catches for 978 yards with the Lions. ... RB James Robinson had 1,070 yards rushing with seven touchdowns and added three receiving scores as a rookie last season. ... LB Myles Jack had 118 tackles, including six tackles for losses — both career highs — in 2020. ... The Texans have 31 new players. ... Houston WR Chris Conley had 87 receptions for 1,246 yards and seven touchdowns in the last two seasons with Jaguars. ... LB Zach Cunningham led the NFL with a career-high 163 tackles in 2020, second most in franchise history. He’s had at least 10 tackles and a sack in his last two games against Jacksonville. ... LB Whitney Mercilus has three sacks and has forced two fumbles combined in his last three games against the Jaguars. ... Veteran WR Danny Amendola signed with the Texans on Wednesday.