Jacksonville (2-4) got first-round picks from the Rams in 2020 and 2021, along with a fourth-rounder in 2021.

Ramsey ended up leaving Jacksonville one month after requesting a trade following a sideline exchange with coach Doug Marrone and a less-public confrontation with personnel chief Tom Coughlin.

Ramsey sat out the past three games with a back injury that several people inside the organization believe was either made up or exaggerated to avoid playing for the Jaguars.

Khan says “credit also goes to our players for their professional approach throughout this situation. It did not go unnoticed. Now it’s time to turn the attention again to what’s most important — the Jacksonville Jaguars.”

