Jacksonville is expected to select Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence with the No. 1 overall pick in next month’s NFL draft. The Jaguars also have 2020 sixth-round pick Jake Luton on the roster.
Luton started three games as a rookie, finishing with two touchdowns and six interceptions.
Minshew has started 20 games in two seasons, going 7-13. The 2019 sixth-round pick has thrown for 5,530 yards, with 37 TDs and 11 INTs, and has four game-winning drives.
“There’s a lot of anticipation about the first pick. I understand there’s a lot of conversation out there, but there’s been no decisions made,” Meyer said. “Gardner’s done some very good things here in Jacksonville and he’s a competitive maniac, which I really appreciate that about him.”
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.