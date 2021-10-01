Receiver DJ Chark broke his left ankle on the third play of the game and likely will miss the rest of the season. It’s the latest and most significant setback for Chark, who missed nine games his first three seasons and is in the final year of his rookie contract. Chark, who made the Pro Bowl in 2019, has seven catches for 154 yards and two touchdowns this season. … Right guard A.J. Cann has a knee injury that will sideline him several games, maybe longer.