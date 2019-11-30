It would be Ryan’s first game action since 2017. He missed last season with Green Bay after tearing the anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee during training camp.
Ryan signed a $7.5 million, two-year contract with Jacksonville in free agency. The back-loaded deal pays him $1 million in 2019.
Ryan spent his first four NFL seasons with the Packers. A fourth-round draft pick in 2015, Ryan has 206 tackles, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
