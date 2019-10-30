Minshew is 4-3 as a starter since replacing Nick Foles (broken collarbone) in the season opener. Minshew has completed 62% of his passes for 1,976 yards, with 13 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s one of four players in NFL history to have a passer rating of at least 95 through their first eight games (minimum 250 pass attempts), joining Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota and Marc Bulger.