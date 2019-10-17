STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars managed only 11 first downs and season-low 226 yards in loss to Saints. ... Rookie QB Gardner Minshew has thrown for five TDs, no INTs in three road games. Since taking over for injured Nick Foles in opener, Minshew has completed 63.9 percent of passes for 1,442 yards, nine TDs and two INTs. He leads all rookies in TD passes and passer rating (97.5). ... Leonard Fournette has run for 584 yards, second to Cleveland’s Nick Chubb for AFC lead. He leads conference with 773 yards from scrimmage. ... Fournette and Chubb are only NFL players with at least 85 yards from scrimmage in each of first six games. ... Jaguars averaging 5.1 yards per rush, third-best in league. ... Rookie DE Josh Allen has sack in each of past two games, tied for second among rookies with four overall. ... Jaguars traded two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey to Rams for three draft picks Tuesday. Ramsey had requested trade and missed past three games with back injury. ... Zac Taylor still looking for first win as Bengals coach. Bengals haven’t opened 0-7 since 2008, when they lost first eight games under Marvin Lewis. ... Bengals are 0-6 for seventh time since 1990, most in NFL over that span. ... Bengals have allowed at least 250 yards rushing three times. In past two games, QBs Kyler Murray (93) and Lamar Jackson (152) had career highs rushing. ... Bengals allowing 184.5 yards rushing per game, worst in league. Dolphins next at 169.6. ... Bengals also last in league with 56.5 yards rushing per game on offense. ... Andy Dalton 3-1 vs. Jaguars with six TDs, four INTs. ... With Bengals unable to run, Dalton is third in NFL with 243 pass attempts. ... Fantasy tip: Fournette is averaging 5.1 yards per run. He’ll be facing a defense allowing an average of 5.3 yards per carry.