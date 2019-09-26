JACKSONVILLE (1-2) at DENVER (0-3)

Sunday, 4:25 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE — Broncos by 3½

RECORD VS. SPREAD — Jacksonville 1-2; Denver 0-3

SERIES RECORD — Tied 6-6

LAST MEETING — Broncos beat Jaguars 20-10, Dec. 4, 2016

LAST WEEK — Jaguars beat Titans 20-7; Broncos lost to Packers 27-16

AP PRO32 RANKING — Jaguars No. 21, Broncos No. 27

JAGUARS OFFENSE — OVERALL (22), RUSH (23), PASS (16).

JAGUARS DEFENSE — OVERALL (20), RUSH (17), PASS (18).

BRONCOS OVERALL — OVERALL (20), RUSH (14), PASS (23).

BRONCOS DEFENSE — OVERALL ( 9), RUSH (16), PASS (6).

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES —QB Gardner Minshew leads NFL rookies in completion percentage (73.9), passing TDs (five) and passer rating (110.6). ... Minshew’s completion percentage, passer rating both highest by rookie QB in first three career games in Super Bowl era. ... DJ Chark one of five WRs in NFL with at least four 30-yard catches. ... Chark is first Jaguars player since Jimmy Smith in ‘98 with TD catch in each of first three games. ... Since signing with Jaguars in ‘17, Denver native Calais Campbell’s 28 sacks third most in league. ... Campbell AFC’s defensive player of the week following three-sack performance vs. Titans. ... Rookie DE Josh Allen had first two career sacks in Week 3. ... CB Jalen Ramsey missed practice all week (illness, back, paternity leave) after requesting trade following sideline spat with coach Doug Marrone. ... Broncos first team since sack became official stat in ‘82 to start season with zero sacks, zero takeaways in first three games. ... Vic Fangio first of 17 Broncos head coaches to start 0-3. ... Broncos’ last 0-4 start was ‘99 following back-to-back Super Bowl wins. ... OLB Von Miller’s 98 sacks lead NFL since arrival in ‘11. ... OLB Bradley Chubb tied career high with three tackles for loss last week. ... K Brandon McManus’ 90-PAT streak snapped last week with clank off left upright. ... RB Phillip Lindsay had 130 scrimmage yards and two TD runs vs. Packers. ... CB De’Vante Bausby had first two career pass breakups after relieving Isaac Yiadom in Green Bay. ... Fantasy Watch: Broncos WRs Courtland Sutton, Emmanuel Sanders each had 85-plus receiving yards in two of first three games.

