STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES — Jaguars 3-1 vs. Colts under coach Doug Marrone and finished last season with six straight shutout quarters against Indy. ... Jags 2-3 outside Jacksonville this season including loss to Texans in London two weeks ago. Road wins have come at Denver and winless Cincinnati. ... QB Nick Foles returns to starting lineup for first time since breaking collarbone in season opener. ... Foles played for Colts coach Frank Reich in Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl season. ... Leonard Fournette leads AFC with 1,126 yards from scrimmage and 295 yards receiving are No. 3 among conference running backs. ... WR DJ Chark Jr. has eight receptions of 30 or more yards this season, second in league behind Minnesota’s Stefon Diggs (nine). ... DE Josh Allen leads all rookies with seven sacks. ... Josh Lambo has tied franchise record with 24 consecutive field goals, including all 22 this season and is only NFL kicker with 20 or more kicks to have perfect mark. ... Colts have lost two straight regular-season games for first time since October 2018. ... Indy will try for third straight week to pick up win No. 300 in Indianapolis era. Colts 299-268 since leaving Baltimore in 1984. ... Indy’s offensive line has given up 17 sacks in first nine games, 10 in past three weeks. ... Opponents have scored seven touchdowns and averaged 18.2 points against Colts over past five games. ... Indy has not allowed 100-yard rusher in 27 consecutive games. ... Four-time Pro Bowl WR T.Y. Hilton has missed past two games with injured calf. ... RB Marlon Mack has 753 yards rushing and needs 156 for single-season career high. ... DE Justin Houston has sack in five straight games, second-longest active streak in league behind Clay Matthews (six). ... K Adam Vinatieri needs one extra point to become first Colts player with 500. Vinatieri also needs two points to score 1,500 in Indy career and will break Morten Andersen’s league record for field-goal attempts with next attempt (709). Vinatieri has missed career-high six extra points this season in addition to five field goals... Fantasy Tip: Jags defense. Colts offense has languished past couple of weeks. Jacksonville has two shutouts against Colts since 2017 and sacked Jacoby Brissett 14 times in two games in 2017.