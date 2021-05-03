He would have cost the Jaguars $7.68 million in 2022, assuming he made the team.
Jacksonville chose USC’s Jay Tufele to open the fourth round of the draft Saturday and signed fellow defensive tackle Roy Robertson-Harris to a three-year, $23.4 million deal in free agency. Despite those moves, first-year Jaguars coach Urban Meyer said the team was not considering parting ways with Bryan.
“We want him here,” said Meyer, who’s been adamant that it’s up to coaches to get more from underperforming players.
Bryan is scheduled to count $3.23 million against the salary cap in 2021. He would still cost the Jags $2.07 million if they cut him and $1.37 million if they trade him.
