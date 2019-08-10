JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars don’t expect left tackle Cam Robinson and receiver Marqise Lee to be ready for the season opener.

Coach Doug Marrone provided an update on the two starters Saturday, saying “we just can’t get them over the hump.”

“We’ve got to go and start preparing to play without them, unfortunately,” Marrone added. “It could change, obviously, but it’d be tough.”

Robinson, a second-round draft pick in 2017, tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee last September — during a Week 2 win against New England. Lee, who led the team in receptions in 2017, tore several ligaments in his left knee when Atlanta cornerback Damontae Kazee delivered a helmet-first hit to his knee in a preseason game last August.

Neither has practiced in training camp, and both remain on the physically unable to perform list.

