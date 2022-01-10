For example, the winner of the Super Bowl selects last and the loser selects next to last in all rounds, regardless of the record of the clubs in the regular season. Losers of the conference championship games select 29th and 30th in all rounds, according to the reverse order of their standing. Same process for losers in the divisional round, who will select 25th through 28th, and losers of wild-card games, who will pick 19th through 24th.