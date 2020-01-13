The Jaguars (6-10) ranked 20th in the league in total offense and 26th in scoring. They had a 1,000-yard rusher (Leonard Fournette) and a 1,000-yard receiver (DJ Chark) for the first time since 2004. But the offense rarely looked smooth, and Fournette openly criticized the play-calling at times.
It also appears Jacksonville is ready to move forward with Gardner Minshew as its starter, with Foles serving as a high-priced backup in 2020.
Now, Marrone will search for a replacement for DeFilippo going into what seems to be a playoffs-or-overhaul season in Jacksonville.
Owner Shad Khan kept Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite public calls for a reboot, and Khan made it clear that expectations would be high. Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts.
—-
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.