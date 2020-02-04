Jaguars general manager Dave Caldwell said Baalke “has proven that he has a great eye for talent and constructing a team, so we’re excited for him to be a part of the organization. ... We expect him to get involved immediately as we make decisions on our current roster and approach free agency.”
Baalke helped build a San Francisco team that advanced to the NFC championship game in three consecutive seasons (2011-13). He also hired failed NFL coaches Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016).
