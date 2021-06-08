Coach Urban Meyer said Lawrence is expected to be good to go for Thursday’s workout.
The Jaguars will hold a three-day minicamp next week that will close out organized team activities. Training camp begins in late July.
Lawrence is still recovering from surgery to repair a torn labrum in his left, non-throwing shoulder. The former Clemson star has been cleared to practice, but the Jaguars are trying to be cautious with him and keep him from getting him touched in and out of the pocket.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL