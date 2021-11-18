STATS AND STUFF: San Francisco is 3-1 on the road this season and 15-5 since 2019. ... The Niners had two TD drives of at least 90 yards last week, the second time they have done that this season. ... The 49ers ran the ball 44 times last week, their most in a regular-season game since 2012. ... Niners TE George Kittle has TD catches in back-to-back games for the first time in his career. ... San Francisco QB Jimmy Garoppolo has three straight games with a passer rating of at least 100 and leads the NFL with a 109.8 mark in that span. ... Niners S Jimmie Ward had two INTs and a pick-6 vs. the Rams after having only two INTs in his first 85 career games. ... K Robbie Gould topped the 500-point mark since joining San Francisco after doing that already in Chicago. He’s the 10th player with at least 500 points with two franchises. ... San Francisco DL Arden Key has sacks in back-to-back games. … Jacksonville, which beat Buffalo at home two weeks ago, hasn’t won consecutive games at TIAA Bank Field since 2017. … Jaguars coach Urban Meyer recruited Niners DE Nick Bosa to Ohio State. ... CB-turned-WR Jamal Agnew ran for a 66-yard score last week. … TE Dan Arnold has at least four receptions and 60 yards in each of the last three games.