JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars likely will be without starting left tackle Cam Robinson for their season opener — and maybe longer.

Robinson injured his right knee in practice Thursday and was listed as doubtful to play against Kansas City. It’s not the knee that sidelined Robinson for 14 games last season. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee against New England in Week 2 and spent the last 11 months working his way back.

Making matters worse for the Jaguars, backup offensive tackle Cedric Ogbuehi was ruled out because of a nagging hamstring injury. That leaves second-year pro Will Richardson to make his first career start — and not at his usual position.

A fourth-round draft pick from North Carolina State in 2018, Richardson spent most of training camp vying for a starting spot at right guard. Now he will shift over after two days of practice and get tasked with blocking standout pass-rusher Frank Clark.

