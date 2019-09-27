“Both mom and baby are healthy and obviously that’s important,” Marrone said. “We’ve been in communication and we’ll just see. If anything comes up, I’ll make sure you’re aware of it.”

Ramsey was ill Monday and then missed practice Wednesday with a back injury. It’s unclear if Ramsey is planning to rejoin the team in Denver on Saturday.

“I just think it’s questionable,” Marrone said. “It’s not something to joke around with, but obviously when you say your level of hope, you’re hoping that every player is going to play from injury. When he gets back, we’ll see how he’s doing.”

