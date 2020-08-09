The Jaguars are down six defenders in all, with cornerback Rashaan Melvin also opting out this week.
Jacksonville agreed to terms Sunday with two veterans — defensive tackle Caraun Reid and defensive back Tramaine Brock — in hopes of filling the void.
Reid had four tackles in three games last season in Arizona. The journeyman also has spent time with Detroit, San Diego, Indianapolis and Dallas. Brock, a veteran who has played for San Francisco, Minnesota, Denver and most recently Tennessee, has 248 tackles and 11 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.