The Jaguars are down six defenders in all, with cornerback Rashaan Melvin also opting out recently.
Jacksonville signed three veterans Sunday — defensive tackle Caraun Reid, defensive back Tramaine Brock and defensive lineman Carl Davis — in hopes of filling the void. They also waived rookie cornerback Kobe Williams.
Reid had four tackles in three games last season in Arizona. The journeyman also has spent time with Detroit, San Diego, Indianapolis and Dallas. Brock, a veteran who has played for San Francisco, Minnesota, Denver and most recently Tennessee, has 248 tackles and 11 interceptions in 10 NFL seasons.
Davis has appeared in 36 games in five NFL seasons. He signed with the Jaguars following Week 12 of the 2019 season and saw action in two games. He also played with Baltimore and Cleveland.
