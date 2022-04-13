Jaguars LT Robinson signs 1-year, $16.7M franchise tender

Placeholder while article actions load

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars left tackle Cam Robinson signed his franchise tender Wednesday, guaranteeing him $16.7 million this season. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke and new coach Doug Pederson have said repeatedly they hope to sign Robinson to a long-term deal. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The former Alabama standout has started 61 games over five seasons since Jacksonville drafted him with the 34th overall pick in 2017. But he’s been far from one of the league’s best blind-side protectors.

Using the franchise tag on him for a second straight year was a surprise move considering the Jaguars drafted Stanford left tackle Walker Little with the 45th overall pick last year in hopes of pairing him up with quarterback Trevor Lawrence for the foreseeable future. Little started the final two games of the 2021 season and played well, leading some to believe Baalke would move on from Robinson.

Advertisement

But with Robinson back for a sixth season, Little will compete with Jawaan Taylor at right tackle. With Robinson, Little and Taylor in the mix, it’s unlikely the Jags would draft Alabama’s Evan Neal or North Carolina State’s Iken Ekwonu with the No. 1 pick in two weeks.

Instead, they’re seemingly poised to go with a pass rusher — probably Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson — or try to trade out of the top spot in hopes of picking up more draft capital.

Either way, the team’s offensive line will be revamped.

Longtime center Brandon Linder retired after eight injury-filled seasons, and Jacksonville let starting guards Andrew Walker and A.J. Cann leave in free agency.

The Jags signed five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to a three-year, $49.5 million contract that included $30 million guaranteed. They also brought back versatile backup guard/tackle Will Richardson and longtime backup center Tyler Shatley.

But holes remain. The team is expected to use at least two of its 12 draft picks to bolster a line that allowed Lawrence to get sacked 32 times in 2021.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

GiftOutline Gift Article