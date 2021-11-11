STATS AND STUFF: The Jaguars have won two of three since snapping a 20-game losing streak. But they’ve lost 11 consecutive road games since winning at Oakland on Dec. 15, 2019. ... Jacksonville has lost lost eight straight division games since defeating Indy in last year’s season opener for its only win of the season. ... The Jags have held six of this season’s eight opponents to fewer than 100 yards rushing. ... Lawrence has 1,821 yards passing and eight TDs. Both numbers are second among NFL rookies. ... Jags RB Robinson ranks seventh in yards from scrimmage over the past two seasons with 2,029. ... Second-year WR Laviska Shenault had three TD catches against the Colts last season. ... Indy has won three of its last four and a victory Sunday would make the Colts .500 for the first time this season. ... Wentz has thrown at least two TD passes in six consecutive games and is coming off a career-best single-game rating of 134.3. ... RB Jonathan Taylor needs 10 yards rushing to become the fourth Colts player with 2,000 in his first two seasons. He’s scored a touchdown in six straight games and has six consecutive games with 100 yards from scrimmage and is trying to become the fourth player in the Super Bowl era to accomplish each in seven straight. ... Colts RB Nyheim Hines needs six receptions for No. 200.