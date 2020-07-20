IMPORTANT ADDITIONS: LB Joe Schobert, DL Rodney Gunter, TE Tyler Eifert, DT Al Woods, CB Rashaan Melvin, DE Cassius Marsh, RB Chris Thompson, QB Mike Glennon, OC Jay Gruden.
IMPORTANT LOSSES: DE Calais Campbell, CB A.J. Bouye, DT Marcell Dareus, WR Marqise Lee, OL Cedric Ogbuehi, Foles.
PANDEMIC CHALLENGES: Florida ranks second in the nation in number of COVID-19 cases, increasing likelihood that issues will arise during Jacksonville’s training camp.
CAMP NEEDS: With 12 draft picks and 16 second-year pros, Jaguars among NFL’s youngest teams. Making up for lost offseason will be paramount, especially considering team installing West Coast offense and tweaking defense to incorporate more 3-4 looks.
EXPECTATIONS: Third consecutive last-place finish in AFC South seems likely considering youth and inexperience. But several building blocks in place for future success: Minshew, OT Jawaan Taylor, WRs DJ Chark and Laviska Shenault, CBs Tre Herndon and CJ Henderson, and pass rushers Josh Allen and K’Lavon Chaisson.
