Jack signed a four-year, $57 million contract extension two weeks before this season. The deal included $33 million guaranteed.
But he has looked nothing like one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league. He had 66 tackles, one interception and half a sack in 2019 while Jacksonville gave up more than 200 yards rushing four times in its first 11 games.
Third-year pro Donald Payne made his first career start last week and had 13 tackles, including a sack, in Jack’s place.
The Jaguars (4-8) promoted Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad to fill Jack’s spot on the roster. They also signed cornerback Breon Borders to the practice squad.
