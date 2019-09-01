JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars placed veteran running back Alfred Blue on injured reserve more than two weeks after he hurt his left ankle in a preseason game.

The team also released defensive tackle Eli Ankou, tight end Ben Koyack and long snapper Matt Overton on Sunday. The moves came after Jacksonville was awarded Baltimore running back Tyler Ervin, New Orleans running back Devine Ozigbo, Cleveland tight end Seth DeValve and Baltimore long snapper Matt Orzech off waivers.

Jacksonville completely revamped its running back room around Leonard Fournette following last year’s 5-11 debacle, but many of the moves failed to pan out. The Jags cut third-down backs Thomas Rawls and Benny Cunningham, and now won’t have Blue, a backup, for at least the first eight games of the regular season.

Ervin, Ozigbo and rookie Ryquell Armstead — a fifth-round pick from Temple — have a combined five career carries.

Blue, who injured his ankle in the team’s second preseason game, will be eligible to return to action Nov. 3 against Houston. The Jags waited to put him on IR so he would be eligible to return this season.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.