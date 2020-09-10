That left them with undrafted rookie James Robinson, third-down back Chris Thompson and fullback Bruce Miller available. Another undrafted rookie running back, Nathan Cottrell, could be called up from the practice squad.
Ogunbowale has 11 carries for 17 yards and two touchdowns to go with 35 receptions for 286 yards in 20 NFL games. He was a special teams captain with the Buccaneers.
He also spent time with Houston and Washington, where he played for current Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden.
