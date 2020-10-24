Ozigbo missed the first six games after sustaining a left hamstring injury late in training camp.
Jacksonville also utilized its two practice squad elevation spots on safety Doug Middleton and tight end Eric Saubert. The team ruled out safety Jarrod Wilson (hamstring) and tight end Tyler Eifert (neck) a day earlier. Middleton and Saubert will revert to the practice squad Monday without having to clear waivers.
___
More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.