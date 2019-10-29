Lee had three receptions for 18 yards this season while playing behind Westbrook, DJ Chark and Chris Conley. He missed all of last season after tearing three ligaments in his left knee in a preseason game.

Lee is scheduled to count $8.75 million against the 2020 salary cap, making it unlikely the Jaguars would keep him unless he takes a significant pay cut.

To fill his roster spot, Jacksonville promoted undrafted rookie cornerback Tae Hayes from the practice squad.

