Under new collective bargaining rules for 2020, NFL teams may elevate a maximum of two players each week from their practice squad without altering their roster. Those players automatically revert back to the club’s practice squad the day after a game. Practice squad players may only be elevated twice each.
Cottrell will play behind fellow undrafted rookie James Robinson and third-down back Chris Thompson. Ellefson will back up James O’Shaughnessy and Tyler Eifert.
