JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars rookie linebacker Quincy Williams, a third-round draft pick who showed enough over the last three months to lock down a starting spot, will miss 4-to-6 weeks because of a torn meniscus in his right knee.

The team says Williams, the older brother of New York Jets rookie Quinnen Williams, will have arthroscopic surgery in the coming days. He still has an outside shot at returning in time for the Sept. 8 season opener against Kansas City. Williams tweaked his knee during drills Thursday and left practice early.

The Jags selected the 5-foot-10 linebacker from Murray State with the 98th overall selection, a pick that was widely questioned. But Williams has been the team’s best rookie by far. Coach Doug Marrone raised eyebrows — even in the locker room — earlier this week by calling him the fastest player on the field.

Now Jacksonville will hope for a speedy return.

In the meantime, veteran Ramik Wilson likely will replace Williams at weak-side linebacker — the position filled by Telvin Smith the last five seasons. Smith stepped away from football in May to “get my world in order.”

___



Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams (56) loses his helmet as he tackles running back Ryquell Armstead, left, during an NFL football practice at the teams training facility, Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (John Raoux/Associated Press)

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.