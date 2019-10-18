Oliver sustained a “significant” strain to his right hamstring during training camp on Aug. 1. He spent the past 11 weeks recovering and rehabbing as the Jaguars (2-4) took a cautious approach to getting him back on the field.

Jacksonville now needs the third-round draft pick from San Jose State. The Jags have lost two tight ends in as many weeks, with James O’Shaughnessy tearing a ligament in his left knee and then Geoff Swaim suffering a concussion that is expected to sideline him several weeks.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD