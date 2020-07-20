Chaisson, a defensive end/linebacker and the 20th overall pick from national champion LSU, was one of two first-rounders for Jacksonville. Florida cornerback CJ Henderson was the ninth overall selection and signed his contract last week.
Under the NFL’s rookie slotting system, Chaisson was scheduled to get a four-year deal worth $13.3 million that includes a $7.3 million signing bonus. The contract includes a team option for a fifth year.
