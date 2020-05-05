To make room for Lynch and running back Chris Thompson on the roster, the Jaguars released running back Jeremy McNichols and defensive end Chuck Harris. Jacksonville signed Thompson on Friday.
Lynch has played in 73 NFL games over six seasons, notching 105 tackles, 20 sacks and 10 passes defensed.
He’s the sixth free agent to sign a one-year deal with Jacksonville, following Thompson, defensive tackle Al Woods, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, guard Tyler Shatley and pass rusher Cassius Marsh.
Marsh and Lynch could help offset the potential loss of Ngakoue, who has no plans to sign his franchise tender and has asked to be traded.
